Strus (hamstring) is questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics on Monday.

Strus continues to be listed as questionable but hasn't missed a game during the playoffs. Across 14 postseason contests, the undrafted wing out of DePaul has averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.9 minutes per game.