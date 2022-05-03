Strus (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the 76ers.

Strus carried the same designation into Monday's Game 1, but there's little reason to believe he's actually dealing with a hamstring injury, as the Heat look to be employing some gamesmanship with their injury reports. Strus has started all six of Miami's postseason contests, and over the last three games he's played 36, 32 and 33 minutes, respectively. He finished Monday's Game 1 victory over Philly with just five points (1-7 3Pt) and five boards.