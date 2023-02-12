Strus finished Saturday's 107-103 win overtime victory over the Magic with 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-11 3Pt), seven assists and four rebounds.

Strus ended up playing 30-plus minutes in both ends of the Heat's Friday and Saturday back-to-back set, with the continued absence of Victor Oladipo (ankle) affording Strus some additional opportunities off the bench. Though the Heat aren't ruling Oladipo out from playing in either of the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break, Strus shouldn't be in store for too steep of a downgrade in playing time even if Oladipo manages to suit up for at least one of those contest.