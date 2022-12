Strus is starting Monday against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Strus returns to the lineup as Miami will field a 13th different starting unit due to a plethora of absences. He has been struggling with his shot in December, failing to score more than 12 points in any game this month and making just 30.7 percent of his field goals across 11 appearances.