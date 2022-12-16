Strus racked up 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 111-108 victory over the Rockets.

Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro carried the Heat to victory in this game, but Strus delivered a decent stat line off the bench, even if his shooting numbers were inefficient. Strus' splits have looked contrasting when comparing his performances as a starter and as a bench option. While he's scored in double digits in each of his last six starts, he's posted single-digit figures in his previous five outings off the bench. He's averaging just 7.9 points per game while shooting 31.5 percent from the field in December, so fantasy managers shouldn't be happy with his recent outings.