Strus (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Celtics.

As has been the case for most of the postseason, Strus is not actually injured, but the Heat continue to give him a phantom designation for unknown reasons. In Round 2 against Philly, Strus did not miss any time, nor did he face any limitations. He finished out the series with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in Miami's Game 6 victory.