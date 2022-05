Strus (hamstring) is listed questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Once again, there's no reason to believe Strus is actually dealing with a hamstring injury, but the Heat continue to include him -- along with several other healthy players -- on every injury report. Strus broke out of a shooting slump in Game 5 on Tuesday, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four three-pointers (4-10 3Pt) in 28 minutes.