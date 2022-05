Strus (hamstring) will play in Friday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Unsurprisingly, Strus will see the floor after being listed questionable over and over again with no risk of actually missing time. That could all end tonight, though, as the Heat are down 3-2 on the road. He's struggled during the series, notably going 0-for-16 from beyond the arc over the past two games.