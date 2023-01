Strus closed with 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two rebounds and 10 assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-98 victory over New Orleans.

Strus scored 12 of his 16 points from beyond the arc, and he ended the night tied for the team lead in points off the bench. He's put up double figures in seven straight games regardless of whether he started or came off the bench, and he's averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over this span.