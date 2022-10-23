Strus finished Saturday's 112-109 win over Toronto with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.

That Strus tied for the team lead with three triples was no surprise, but he was uncharacteristically effective in other categories as well, recording five boards, three dimes and a pair of blocks. It was the third time in his career that Strus has tallied multiple swats in a game. Strus has bookended a 23-minute, two-point dud with a pair of performances in which he has scored 20-plus points so far this season.