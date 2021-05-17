Strus tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 120-107 win over the Pistons.

With little at stake for the playoff-bound Heat in the regular-season finale, head coach Erik Spoelstra held out or limited several key players, allowing deep reserves like Strus the opportunity to pick up extended run. Strus took advantage of the extra playing time to deliver one of the best outings of his young career, falling just one point shy of matching his highest total of the season. He'll likely fall out of the rotation during the Heat's upcoming first-round series with the Bucks.