Strus is probable for Friday's game against the Magic due to shoulder irritation, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus drew the start Tuesday against Boston and tallied 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes, but he's banged up ahead of Friday's matchup. He'll likely be available against Orlando, but it's not yet clear whether he'll retain a starting role.