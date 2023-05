Strus notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and three rebounds across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-116 win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Strus finished as one of four Heat starters with 15 or more points in Wednesday's Game 1 win, notching 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help fuel the second-half comeback for Miami. Strus has connected on three or more threes in seven of his 12 playoff appearances while surpassing the 15-point mark in four contests.