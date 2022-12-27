Strus contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and three rebounds across 25 minutes during Monday's 113-110 victory over the Timberwolves.

The Heat were quite shorthanded in this game due to the absences of players such as Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (illness), but they still got the job done and Strus played a big role on offense due to his efficiency as a shooter. Strus stepped his game up and reached the 15-point mark for the first time this month, and while this outing was certainly a step in the right direction, it's worth noting that Strus is still averaging just 8.7 points per game while shooting a meager 33.6 percent from the field across 12 December contests.