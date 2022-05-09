Strus (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat have listed Strus on the injury report for every game of the series, but there's been no indication that he's actually in any danger of sitting out. Strus has played at least 27 minutes in all four games and is coming off of a 30-minute outing in Sunday's Game 4, which he finished with just six points on 2-of-5 shooting (2-5 3Pt). For the series, Strus has gone cold, hitting only nine of his 29 attempts from beyond the arc.