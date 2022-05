Strus (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Celtics

Strus hasn't missed a game through the playoffs despite the continuous use of the questionable tag. After going 0-for-11 from three in Games 4 and 5, he played better in Game 6, going 3-for-8 from distance and scoring 13 points. In the series, he's averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes.