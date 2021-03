Strus had six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

This was Strus' first action since Feb. 22, snapping a streak of three straight absences. The forward has made the most of his time when he plays, as Strus is averaging 9.7 points in 17.0 minutes over his past six appearances.