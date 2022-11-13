Strus posted 31 points (10-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 132-115 victory over Charlotte.

Strus led all scorers in the contest, falling one point shy of his career-best mark. The sharpshooting guard also finished one three-pointer short of his career single-game high, making eight of his 14 shots from deep. Strus doesn't provide much outside of scoring and triples, but he is a low-end fantasy asset for his elite production in the latter category. He's tied for ninth in the league this season with 41 triples over 13 contests.