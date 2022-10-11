Strus tallied 24 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes in Monday's preseason 118-110 win over Houston.

Strus was on fire in the first half, scoring 21 points and knocking down four shots from deep. He slowed down after halftime but still led Miami with 24 points and five triples. The sharpshooter emerged as a major weapon for the Heat last season, averaging career-best marks of 10.6 points and 2.7 three-pointers while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc. His limited skill set makes him a borderline roster option in fantasy, but Monday's performance was a reminder of how prolific he can be when he gets hot from deep.