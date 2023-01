Strus will start Tuesday's game against the Thunder, iIra Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old came off the bench Sunday against the Nets but will rejoin the starting lineup Tuesday for his 22nd start of the campaign. Strus is averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.0 minutes as a starter this season and should have a similar workload versus Oklahoma City with Kyle Lowry (knee) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) unavailable.