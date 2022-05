Strus said Sunday that Game 7 against the Celtics "is the biggest game I've ever played in. I'm excited. I'm ready," Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Strus continues to be listed as questionable, but he's yet to miss a game during the postseason, so his comments aren't surprising. After going 0-for-11 from three in Games 4 and 5, he played better in Game 6, going 3-for-8 from distance and scoring 13 points. In the series, he's averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes.