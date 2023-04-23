Strus chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one steal over 23 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 win over the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Strus has started all three games of the opening-round series, but he played just 23 minutes Saturday after seeing 38 and 31, respectively, in the first two matchups. Despite playing fewer minutes, Strus actually scored his most points of the series, but he failed to make an impact in the other categories. Strus is capable of huge offensive explosions, evident by his 31-point outing in the Play-In Game versus Chicago, but he's certainly a streaky shooter.