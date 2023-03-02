Strus produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-96 loss to Philadelphia.

The Heat struggled massively on offense in this 23-point loss to the 76ers, but Strus was one of the few bright spots, mainly since he came off the bench to record his sixth double-digit scoring performance over his last eight outings. Strus is settled in his role as a scoring threat off the bench, but he's averaging just 11.7 points per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the field since the start of February. Those figures aren't exactly appealing for fantasy purposes, though he's still productive enough to be rostered in most formats.