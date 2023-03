Strus accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 119-115 win over the Cavaliers.

Strus made his presence felt off the bench and scored in double digits for the first time since March 1, as his recent outings had been subpar at best. Over his last 10 games, the sharpshooter is averaging 8.9 points per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and a meager 32.1 percent from deep.