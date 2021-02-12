Strus totaled 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) across 25 minutes in a victory over the Rockets on Thursday.

With Tyler Herro missing the game due to safety protocols, Strus played a big role off the bench, scoring a new career-high. After a quiet three quarters, the forward got hot in the fourth, scoring 14 points on four made threes. The two-way player is a capable three-point shooter, making 42.6 percent from distance this season while with the Heat. Look for Strus to see a similar role Saturday if Herro is forced to miss additional time.