Strus contributed 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 loss to the Nets.

Strus continues to come off the bench since the acquisition of Kevin Love, but the former has been a more reliable producer than the latter of late. The undrafted sharpshooter out of DePaul is averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 30.8 minutes over his past five appearances and is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep during that stretch.