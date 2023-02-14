Strus provided 23 points (8-20 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 42 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Tyler Herro (knee) and Victor Oladipo (ankle) were both out against the Nuggets, so Strus entered the starting unit and didn't disappoint. The former DePaul standout has scored in double digits in five of his last six outings, and it remains to be seen if he'll be a starter when the Heat takes on the Nets in their final game before the All-Star break.