Strus posted 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After totaling just 12 points over the previous two matchups, Strus found his shooting stroke again and scored in double figures for the fourth time during the Eastern Conference Finals. Across 17 postseason matchups thus far, the undrafted product out of DePaul has averaged 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.