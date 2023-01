Strus finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over Milwaukee.

Strus notched his first double-digit rebounding performance of the 2022-23 campaign, which also resulted in his first double-double. However, he couldn't quite find his shooting touch from three. Strus has put up 10 or more points in seven of his last eight games, averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over this stretch.