Strus scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

With the Heat only having eight active players for the game, Strus saw the court for only the second time this season and the fourth time in his career, and the 24-year-old didn't make much of an impact. Expect him to return to the end of the bench once Miami back to something close to full strength.