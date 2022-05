Strus (hamstring) will warm up ahead of Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers and is expected to play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus is still officially considered questionable, but the expectation is that he and the rest of the Heat players listed as questionable will be available Friday. Strus recorded nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a block in Wednesday's Game 2 victory.