Strus will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Strus is getting the nod over Kevin Love, which will be the latter's first time coming off the bench since joining Miami. In 28 starts this season, Strus has averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34.3 minutes.