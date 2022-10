Strus will start for the Heat Thursday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus managed to come off the bench and play 25 minutes against the Timberwolves in the Heats' preseason opener. Miami's backcourt depth is a bit depleted headed into Thursday's matchup due to knee injuries and rest, so expect Strus to see plenty of minutes against Brooklyn.