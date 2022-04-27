Strus provided 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 97-94 win over the Hawks.

Strus scored at least 12 points in each of the final four games of the series, notably hitting 15 three-pointers during that stretch. He seems to have earned coach Erik Spoelstra's trust over Duncan Robinson this season, which was a surprising development. At this point, however, it's expected that Strus continues to be an impact player for the Heat in Round 2.