Strus recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 101-99 loss to the Pacers.

Strus has unsurprisingly been firing up attempts at a high rate from beyond the arc early on this season, as he averaged 6.5 attempts per contest over 68 games a year ago. He shot with efficiency from three Friday night, but he's just 24-for-73 through his first 10 matchups of the 2022-23 campaign. Strus figures to turn things around soon after hitting 41.0 percent of his attempts from downtown a year ago.