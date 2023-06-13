Strus finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 94-89 loss to Denver in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Strus shot just 23.3 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from deep during the Finals. It was a disappointing end for the sharpshooter, who had been a steady contributor during Miami's first three playoff series (10.3 points with 45/35/81 shooting splits). The undrafted product out of DePaul is set to be a free agent this summer, but it wouldn't be surprising if the two sides had mutual interest in a return.