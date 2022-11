Strus produced 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-11 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 40 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 overtime win over the Hornets.

Strus didn't have his usual shooting touch from beyond the arc in this one, and he didn't offer up much else in terms of production. Strus' main draw for fantasy managers continues to be his scoring value, finishing in double figures in each of his last eight contests.