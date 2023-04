Strus had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 114-108 loss to the Wizards.

Strus ended up being available despite dealing with a finger issue. That might have been the cause of his poor shooting display in a game the Heat lost against an already-eliminated Wizards team. With Miami set to feature in the play-in tournament, it remains to be seen if Strus will be available for the regunar-season finale Sunday against the Magic.