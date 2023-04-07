Strus (finger) sports a questionable designation for Friday's game versus the Wizards.

With the Heat all but locked into the seventh seed, many of the team's regulars are taking the night off Friday. While Strus hasn't been ruled out at this juncture, he joins Tyler Herro (quad) and Kevin Love (ribs) with questionable designations. Should Strus ultimately suit up, he would likely garner additional usage with Jimmy Butler (hand) and Bam Adebayo (quad) ruled out, though that would depend on how many minutes he's allotted.