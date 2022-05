Strus (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Strus continues to appear on the injury report with a phantom designation, and there's no reason to believe his status is in any real jeopardy. Strus has struggled thus far in the series, shooting just 9-of-29 from beyond the arc.