Leonard will come off the bench for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Lakers.
With Bam Adebayo (neck) back in the starting lineup, Leonard will head back to the bench. It's unclear if he'll see much, if any, time on the court. Leonard played just 22 combined minutes in the two games that Adebayo was sidelined.
