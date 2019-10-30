Heat's Meyers Leonard: Blocks three shots Tuesday
Leonard posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.
Leonard has earned an every-night role with the Heat, averaging 4.0 points and 5.5 rebounds across 20.5 minutes through four games. If that continues, he'll set a four-year high in minutes per game after spending the past three years in Portland. Leonard is only fantasy relevant in the deepest of leagues.
