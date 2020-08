Leonard will come off the bench during Saturday's opener against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Leonard will play his first game since Feb. 3, as he missed the final 16 games before the hiatus due to a significant ankle injury. Coach Erik Spoelstra is opting to start Jae Crowder in his place for the first game of the restart. It will be the first time all season that Leonard is coming off the pine.