Heat's Meyers Leonard: Dealt to Heat
Leonard was traded to the Heat on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Leonard will be joined by Moe Harkless in Miami, while the Heat ship Hassan Whiteside up to Portland. Leonard could open the season as the backup behind Bam Adebayo, though it's unclear if Kelly Olynyk will remain in Miami, or if he'll be a part of the sign-and-trade involving Jimmy Butler.
