Leonard (shoulder) was traded to the Thunder on Wednesday in exchange for Trevor Ariza, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Heat will also send a 2027 second-round pick to the Thunder, who are expected to waive or re-route Leonard prior to the March 25 trade deadline. Leonard, who had to waive his no-trade clause for the deal to go through, has not played in a game since Jan. 9, and he'll miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left shoulder in February. His contract includes a $10 million team option for 2021-22.