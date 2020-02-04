Heat's Meyers Leonard: Exits with ankle sprain
Leonard won't return to Monday's game against the 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.
Leonard appeared to tweak his ankle in the second half and has since been ruled out for the rest of the contest. The Heat have now lost both Tyler Herro (foot) and Leonard during Monday's matchup.
More News
-
Heat's Meyers Leonard: Plays just 11 minutes in win•
-
Heat's Meyers Leonard: Nears double-double in win•
-
Heat's Meyers Leonard: Holding down starting role•
-
Heat's Meyers Leonard: Solid play in limited time•
-
Heat's Meyers Leonard: Scoreless in 13 minutes•
-
Heat's Meyers Leonard: Steps up production in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...