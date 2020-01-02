Heat's Meyers Leonard: Holding down starting role
Leonard has started every game in which he's appeared for the Heat this season.
Leonard came over from Portland as part of the Hassan Whiteside deal, and while he initially seemed like a potential throw-in piece, he's emerged as a key contributor for one of the best teams in the East. Through 33 games, he's averaging 19.0 minutes per game, which he's translated to 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds an 1.0 assists. Most importantly, Leonard is shooting a career-best 46.9 percent from beyond the arc on nearly two attempts per contest.
