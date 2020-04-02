Leonard (ankle) said Thursday that he's been able to do footwork and agility work at home, and he estimated that he's about 90 percent healthy, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has been sidelined nearly two months with a fairly serious left ankle sprain, but he looks to have just about moved past the injury. While he acknowledged that he's "not there yet" in terms of basketball shape, Leonard indicated that he expects to be ready to go whenever the NBA season resumes. He'd started in each of his first 49 appearances with the Heat this season, but he'll likely have to settle for a smaller role, as Miami added two more forwards (Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala) to the rotation after Leonard got hurt.