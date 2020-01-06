Heat's Meyers Leonard: Nears double-double in win
Leonard provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Kelly Olynyk has been Leonard's primary threat for playing time at power forward this season, but it was James Johnson (22 minutes) who worked as Leonard's top understudy Sunday, while Olynyk was never summoned from the bench. Both Leonard and Johnson were able to turn in serviceable stat lines in the victory, but the fantasy upside for both players is limited in a jam-packed Heat rotation that will become more crowded when Jimmy Butler (back) and Justise Winslow (back) return.
