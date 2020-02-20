Heat's Meyers Leonard: Officially out Thursday
Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against Atlanta.
There was never much optimism that Leonard would be available, but the Heat officially clarified his status Thursday morning, noting that the big man is "without a timetable" to return from his sprained left ankle. Considering the phrasing, it's rather likely Leonard will miss additional time beyond Thursday. The Heat play host to the Cavaliers on Saturday before traveling to Cleveland for a rematch on Monday.
